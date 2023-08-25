Exclusive interview with Blantyre Synod General Secretary contestant Rev. DR. Paul Mawaya

On August 31, 2023, Blantyre Synod of the CCAP will elect its new leaders who will guide the operations of the synod for the coming years. Reverend Paul Mawaya is one of the contenders for the synod’s top position – General Secretary (GS). Watipaso Mzungu sought his interview on what Reverend Mawaya (PM) envisions for the synod if given the chance to lead. Excerpts:

WM: W

hy should the delegates choose you?

PM: Since I was ordained a church minister, I have served the Lord with diligence and dedication. I just feel the time is ripe for me to serve in that position. I am prepared to serve the Lord of the Harvest through CCAP Blantyre Synod as General Secretary.

I am prepared to serve with all ministers and church leaders whether they voted for me or not. We are all one family of the CCAP Blantyre Synod and this election is a process through which God uses to raise His leaders for the season.

WM: What vision do you have for the synod and its faithful?

PM: My vision is to grow the synod both economically as well as spiritually. Just as I have always dedicated myself to serving the Lord through parishes, I will also dedicate myself towards ensuring that the synod attains economic independence as well as abundant spiritual growth.

WM: Any message you would like to give to the delegates?

PM: As we approach Monday 28th August, 2023, may all delegates hear God’s voice and support my candidature by voting for me as General Secretary of CCAP Blantyre Synod. For the CCAP Faithful, I urge them to keep these elections in their sincere prayers so that we will accept God’s new direction through these elections.

Meanwhile, The CCAP Blantyre Synod has called upon its faithful to remain steadfast in prayer to ensure free, fair, transparent and accountable elections for the synod.

The synod’s Deputy General Secretary, Reverend Baxton Maulidi said this ahead of the Synod Biennial Conference scheduled from the 27th to the 31st of August 2023.

Maulidi said among other items, the conference, which is held every two years, is the election of the Synod moderator a position currently being held by Reverend Edna Navaya.

He also said that the delegates shall elect the Synod vice moderator which is presently occupied by Reverend Ernest Mpate. The conference is also scheduled to elect a General Secretary, a post currently being held by Reverend Dr Billy Gama.

Several pastors have shown interest to contest in various posts including for the GS and campaign is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Rev. Maulidi has since urged delegates to the conference to come with one mind and aim of building the synod.

The theme: ‘Here I’m Lord, send me’, is taken from the scriptures according to Isaiah 6 vs 8.

All the 18 synod’s presbyteries and sister synods of Harare, Zambia, South Africa, Livingstonia and Nkhoma will send delegates to the conference.

The meeting is also expected to take stock of the synod’s performance, review decisions made during GAC meetings held in the last two years and also receive reports from departments and committees.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!