Maranatha Academy splashes K10m to genius students

One of Malawi’s leading primary and secondary schools, Maranatha Academy on Friday, on Friday splashed K10 million to genius students who did well during the 2022 Malawi Schools Certificate examination and the just released Primary Schools Leaving Certificate (PSLE).

The deserving students went away with K500,000 while others went away with K1 million.

Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdoko, who graced the occasion as Guest of Honour, commended Maranatha for awarding the deserving students.

Mdoko said she was filled with immense pride and joy for decorating the great work that the 17 (4 PSLCE and 13 MSCE) candidates did and have done.

Mdooko commended the support that parents and guardians, teachers, administrators and all the respective relatives have rendered to these candidates for them to excel in their studies.

“We also celebrate the kind gesture by the Management of Maranatha Academy.

By embracing both the private and public students, the institution has demonstrated that Government and the private sector are partners in the development of education in this country, “

She said her Ministry is pleased with the performance of candidates on the PSLCE as this years pass rate is 87.77% which has surpassed the 2025 set target of 83% as outlined in the National Education Sector Investment Plan (NESIP).

The Deputy Minister , said what Maranatha has done is an encouragement to the Ministry and all stakeholders as they strive to improve the education standards in the country.

“Moving forward, let me assure you that the Ministry will continue to support both teachers and learners with adequate Teaching and Learning Materials; improve the teaching and learning environment; and improve students and teachers welfare so that we keep registering improved learning outcomes, ” he said

Mdooko also pledged that the Ministry will also ensure that there is safety in schools to allow students to focus on their studies.

“I would like to use this platform to call upon all parents and guardians to keep encouraging their wards to persist in school and get as much education that there is for education is the only tool that can emancipate individuals and the nation from poverty and the only tool that empowers us to do exploits, ” she said.

The Deputy Minister has since hailed private education institutions for the job well done.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, allow me to thank Maranatha Academy for organising this ceremony. You have done these boys and girls, their families and the Ministry proud. I would also like to express a word of gratitude to all the private education institutions for joining Government in increasing access to education at all levels. You may appreciate, Ladies and gentlemen that 20.6% of the students at secondary subsector are enrolled in private schools, ” she said.

In his speech, Director of Maranatha Academy Dr Eanest Kaonga said his institution will continue rewarding the best students as one way of encouraging them to work hard.

Dr Kaonga urged parents to send more students to Maranatha for the betterment of their future saying this year alone more than 300 students have been selected for public universities.