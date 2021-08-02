Exploits University in a career outreach drive

Exploits University has emphasized the need to reduce knowledge gap among students in various secondary schools on their careers.

Exploits University Dean of Commerce, Madalitso Mukiwa, said this on Wednesday during the launch of Career Programme and Award of Scholarships in Lilongwe

He said the university’s inquiry has found that most students do not have basic information on a course to pursue in their lives.

Mukiwa explained that although tertiary education institutions are advertising about the availability of many courses, most students do not apply for them because they are not fully aware of the possible outcome if they enrol for them.

“We want to involve secondary schools in Lilongwe in an outreach programme on career guidance among the students as a way of clarifying things,” he explained.

At least 12 public and private secondary schools attended the launch of the programme for them to appreciate what the university was offering before August 2021 when the college intends to engage them in the programme.

Among them were Chipasula, Chinsapo, Dzenza, Lilongwe Girls, Bwaila Nkhwichi, Bwaila and Biwi Community Day Secondary Schools.

Mukiwa said the awarding of scholarships to Miss Culture and First Prince to study at the institution was one way of promoting cultural activities among the youth.

“We want to attach education with our cultural morals. We need to utilize Miss Culture to help the youth to understand the importance of education to them,” he said.

Miss Culture Malumbo Mtonga said the scholarship would help her develop herself with her charitable organization.

Mtonga said the scholarship would take her to high horizon and be able to impact her community.

“I am very happy that I have been given this opportunity to further my education in community development,” Mtonga revealed.

Vice Chancellor of the Exploits University, Dr Grace Banda, said the institution offers management and human resources courses, which teachers could enrol for to advance their careers.

