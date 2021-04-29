Exploits University starts registering June 2021 intake

Exploits University has started receiving applications from suitably qualified individuals for the 2021-2022 academic year, whose first semester will run from July to December 2021.

The University’s marketing executive, Ashraf Partridge says the school is registering new cohorts for all programmes and is urging those who have done well in the just released Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) to pursue their studies at the “premier university”.

He said Exploits University is “affordable and has highly qualified academics and they are actively engaged in research and the generation of new knowledge, teaching at undergraduate and postgraduate levels for over a decade now”.

“Students develop interpersonal skills and networks that will stand them in good stead after graduation.”

He assured that all programs are accredited by the National Council on Higher Education (NCHE) and professional programs are, in addition, accredited by professional bodies such as the Malawi Accountants Board and the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Partridge said the current Jan-June 2021 semester is in progress and all CoVID-19 preventative measures are being followed to ensure students and staffs are protected from the pandemic.

He said the school is enrolling for all mode of learning — fulltime; evening; weekend and open distance learning (OD-l).

Some of the undergraduate programmes which are being offered include Diploma in Management Studies; Bachelor of Accountancy; Bachelor of Arts in Health Systems Management; Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management; Bachelor of Business Administration; Bachelor of Arts in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Post graduate programmes include: Master of Arts in Human Resource Management; Master of Business Administration; Master of Arts in Logistics and Supply Chain Management; Master of Accountancy PhD in Business Administration (36 months).

