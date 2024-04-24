FAM intensifies women’s football development campaign

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has put in place initiatives to develop women’s football players in the country.

With the world football governing body funding, FAM, among others, is holding motivational talks and bonanzas to young girls into the sport.

In Karonga, FAM engaged women’s football ambassadors Maggie Chombo, Linda Kasenda and Asimenye Simwaka to motivate the girls.

FAM technical director Benjamin Kumwenda said the activity in Karonga marked the launch of the FIFA Second Phase Programme.

“The FIFA funded project aims at popularising the Women’s football game among young girls in order to bring them into the game. It was nice to see so many girls that turned out in Karonga.

“In Kasungu, apart from seeing a big number of girls playing the game, we will also have Under -14 and Under-16 leagues established in places we visited, that was not the case previously,” he said.

Northern Region Women’s Football Association chairperson Invy Mwafulirwa in an interview commended FAM for the program however she called for extension of the program to all districts in the country.

She said: “The current situation left a lot to be desired. We fail to reach out to a large population with the games in the districts because leagues are only played in the cities leaving a big chuck of talent at the grassroots in the districts. We are calling upon authorities to look into that if we are to grow the sport in the country.”

Commenting on the same, women football expert Severia Chalira who happens to be the former National Women Football Association (NWFA) chairperson said the program should be attached with sustainability plans because such visits alone is not enough.

“Of course, the program can easily be done in schools. In addition it should be attached to a sustainability plan without that it is the worst of time and resources,” he said.

Participating teams during the campaign in Karonga were Karonga United Women Football Team, Baka City Women, Ndagha Academy, KK Sisters, Baka United and Zinde Academy.

The first phase of the Women’s Football Campaign involved the three cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu while the second phase included Zomba, Kasungu and Karonga districts.

The initiative will also be launched in Rumphi District, Chikwawa or Mulanje next year.

