FDH opens TFM Centre of Excellence

FDH Financial Holdings Limited has opened the Thomson Frank Mpinganjira Centre of Excellence in Mpemba, Blantyre, as a tool for fostering development of exceptional leadership in Malawi and the SADC region.

The newly established subsidiary of the group will be integral to driving collaboration with industry experts to develop and provide a wide range of leadership development programs essential for enhanced organizational performance and accelerated economic growth of the country.

Speaking on the development, FDH Financial Holdings Limited Head of Marketing and Communication, Levie Nkunika said the multi-billion facility, whose establishment commenced in 2022, is part of the Group’s growth and expansion aimed at supporting capacity building and corporate excellence in the country and it will be officially opened soon.

“The centre, named after its founder and former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Thomson Frank Mpinganjira, has the purpose of developing world class leaders in Malawi through formulation of strategic partners with experts to deliver contemporary leadership programs,” he explained

“It is an additional subsidiary of the FDH Financial Holdings that includes FDH Bank Plc, First Discount House Limited, FDH Money Bureau Limited, and FDH Properties Limited,” he added

Nkunika said that the facility will serve FDH employees and the wider marketing including individuals, SMEs, Corporates, parastatals and government employees.

“What is key to us is fostering knowledge by offering a modern facility for training and client meetings and partnering with external experts to provide learning programs that support personal and organizational development and leadership development,” he explained

He further said the Centre is equipped with world-class facilities including modern executive boardrooms, conference rooms, training rooms and breakaway rooms all with the latest audiovisual technology, ergonomic furniture, high-speed internet and customized room set up to meet different customers’ needs.

“The Centre is designed to be inclusive and accessible with disability-friendly access,” Nkunika added

Offering world class leadership programs, the Centre has strategic partnership with leadership experts from world leading universities to design and develop programs targeting middle management, senior management and executive leadership from the wider market and FDH.

Nkunika added that the centre will contribute towards human capital development, institutional strengthening and contribute towards the country’s competitiveness and economic growth.

