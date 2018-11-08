First lady calls for end of child marriages

First Lady Madam Getrude Mutharika has said that child marriage is one of the violence against children which every Malawian should fight to stop as the country commemorates United Nation Security Council Resolution 1325.

She made the sentiments in Salima on Tuesday during the UNSCR 11325 commemoration, which was celebrated under the theme ‘Peace and Security for the dignity of Women.’

“As we commemorate this day, we as Malawians should consider yourself as a lucky and blessed people as we have not known a war but our friends in war areas know the pains of war which mostly affects women and children,

But despite this not everybody is at peace in this country.

“We have children that are married off at a young age they are disturbed and affected heavily by their condition and they don’t enjoy a peace of mind. It is therefore important that parents, guardian and all responsible Malawians to work hard to stop practices that leave others with no peace of mind like child marriages,” Madam Mutharika said.

The First Lady said that the world should at all cost work to avoid conflicts, deter development, cause loss of life and property.

“As we celebrate this day we should now work towards implementing UNSCR 1325 at all levels to ensure peace and security,” she said.

Chairperson of the Nation Peace Committee, Apostle Dr Madalitso Mbewe said that Malawi could achieve more peace and security that could enable women to fully participate in all aspects of life if government removes some elements blocking women.

“To achieve this Government must remove all hostile elements, which destruct the woman from being effective. A woman who is peaceful and secure can flourish and prosper in many ways,” he pointed out.

Mbewe applauded Government for trying to empower women in some areas like 50:50 Campaigns.

“We still have a long way to go and we humbly request Government to formulate and adopt policies as well enact an enabling legislation supportive of nominating equal number of women from each region to be appointed to Parliament,” Chairperson added.

He hailed Government for the existing favourable legal and Policy framework which support our women as follows; Gender Equality Act Wills and Inheritance Act, Marriage Divorce and Family Relations Act and Gender Equality Policy.

Resident Coordinator for United Nations, Maria Jose Torres said that peace and security gives opportunity for women to participate in all aspects of life.

