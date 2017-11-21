Flood Church brings to Malawi American  gospel artist Sho Baraka

Flood Church in Lilongwe says it is set to bring American Gospel hip hop artist, Sho Baraka, to perform in the country at a concert dubbed ‘Hip Hop Christmas Collective.’

The event is a concert and is scheduled to take place on December 16th at Lilongwe City’s Gate Way Mall before it goes to Blantyre the next day.

Speaking in an interview, one of the organizers and executive pastors of Flood Church, Humphrey’s Mkandawire, said the concerts have been organized as one way of reaching out to the youth so that they receive the Word of God.

“The reason of setting up this event is to reach out to young people because we want to see God working in their lives and we have this opportunity to have Sho Baraka during the event,” said Mkandawire.

He added that the event is going to be spiced up by rhythms of other gospel music artists such as Faith Mussa, Suffix, KBG, Liwu, Mag 44, Mista Gray and Chozizwa.

Mkandawire further said among other activities to take place at the concerts include preaching by the Flood Church to the youth, calling them to an eternal and transformed life.

“Youth led organizations will be allowed to set up tables and booths around the venue to share information, receive donations and sell merchandise for different causes,” said Mkandawire.

He, therefore, urged the youth in the country to come to the event and be part of something bigger this festive season, adding that the event is going to be free of charge in Lilongwe but in Blantyre it is going to be a paying event.

This will be the first time for Sho Baraka to perform in Malawi.

Baraka’s visit to Malawi comes a year after another prominent American Gospel Rapper, Da Truth, performed in the country both in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

