Focus on corruption in MCP manifesto: Chakwera’s sermon on Malawi future

Strict adherence to the rule of law, fighting corruption, the establishment of a market economy, good health services and improved education, will be three main focus points of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) election campaign leading up to the 2019 elections.

MCP presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera has said the party will unveil its electoral pledges in a Manifesto booklet before Malawi Electoral Commission’s nomination programme rolls out.

The former clergyman wants his administration to make agriculture business because Malawians cannot continue living on chakudya cha lero (hand-to-mouth) alone.

Chakwera promises to break the vicious cycle of poverty, the politics of taking six backward steps for every forward leap.

He reckons the country is blessed with the potential, intelligent people and plentiful resources to become what its citizens wish.

“Only MCP knows how to solve problems besetting Malawians,” Chakwera said.

“We were the first party to go to a convention and conduct primaries and we have had national youth conferences across this country. The moment the election is done, we will immediately implement our plans for everyone’s benefit,” he said.

Chakwera said MCP is capable of creating jobs and instilling clean governance.

He said strict application of the rule of law was necessary to combat crime and corruption, stressing that zero tolerance had to apply from the top down to send a strong message against corruption.

