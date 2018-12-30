PIL awards 2018 fuel tanker drivers

Malawi’s leading fuel importer Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has awarded Tanker drivers for achieving safety standards in fuel haulage into the country.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, PIL General Manager Dr Enwell Kadango said that the aim of this recognition is to motivate excellence in individual driving skills and adherence to safety standards.

“More importantly, these drivers have delivered fuel within allowable loss, which is what we want. PIL has been bringing fuel into the country since 2000 as a private companyand has managed the process efficiently and in a cost effective manner. For the country to benefit, procurement need to be done in bulk in order to enjoy the economies of scale. The country provides for allowable loss of 0.5% in the process of fuel deliver,” said Kadango.

Kadango added,” Any loss beyond allowable loss of 0.5% that tankers register is recovered from the transporters on payment of the invoice and therefore delivering within allowable loss is beneficial to the transporter.”

The drivers being awarded are those thathave consistentlydelivering fuel within the allowable loss factor of 0.5 percent.

” he said.

“PIL recognises the men on the wheels who are doing a great job of bringingfuel into the country. I would like to encourage you to continue observing applicable rules and always being mindful of your responsibilities for health,safety and security of the general public and the environment. Let me assure other drivers that PIL will continue this initiative of recognizing deserving drivers,” said Dr Kadango.

This yearPILhastrained over 200 drivers on safetyto equip them on how they can prevent accidents and how to take care of their lives as they drive the fuel tankers

“When tankers are involved in accidents, product can be lost through spillage;there could be loss of lives,properties and destruction of the environment around the accident scene. In preventing all these PIL initiated these awareness trainings in all the three regions of the country. Driver’s errors contributes 75% of all tanker accidents, so during these training sessions, drivers have beendrilledto prepare in advance for the trip and to avoid over speeding,no drink and drive and no night driving. Drivers must always be alert as to what is happening on the road,” he said

He urgedother drivers to emulate the good performance of these awardees, the best in class drivers in in transit loss reduction initiatives.

The four awardees were Gerald Mphiningo, Alick Kamwana, James Nkonda and Twaibu Mdoka who have persistently done well since January 2018 and received solar package comprising of an inverter of 1000VA , a set of batteries and free installation.

Presenting this PIL Director who is also managing Director of Total MalawiSalamata Ball thanked the drivers for their good behaviour and being very responsible to deliver fuel in a safe and secure manner with minimal losses.

One of awardees Gerald Mphiningothanked PILfor recognising driver’s role in the fuel business as regards to in transit loss reduction.

PIL is a private company tasked with the fuel importation in the country and has been importing bulk fuel since 2000.

The company has earned international reputation for its transparent and open tender process for years since its inception.

PIL is a collection agent for government levies and taxes, an obligation; PIL has managed with timely remittances of the same for social economic development of the country.

