Fredokiss to launch football trophy in Blantyre: ‘Keep youth away from disastrous lifestyles’

Fredokiss Kalua to launch football trophy in Blantyre

Multi-award winning hip-hop artist, Fredokiss will next month launch a football al trophy worth K1 million which will be competed for by teams in several Blantyre townships.

Fredokiss said teams around Manja, Chitawira, Nkolokosa, Naperi, Zingwangwa, Manase,Nancholi, Chilobwe, Three Ways, Chimwankhunda including Ntonda would take part take part in his self-sponsored trophy.

The self-acclaimed Ghetto King Kong said musician Piksy, alongside Wikise, Episodz, Ace Dirty and Temwa will headline the launch at Zingwangwa Secondary School ground on December 9, 2018.

“As Ghetto Gutter Entertainment (GGE), we have not done anything with regards tosports; so, we are doing it where I grew up. All we did was play football.

“When we had problems, we would forget them when playing and it helped to deal withstress. A lot of young people are into sports and football and netball is the mainstream, hence the trophy for my home area teams,” the artist said.

Blantyre Urban District Sports Officer, John Chiutsi described the initiative as crucial in ensuring the youth were kept busy not to indulge in untoward behaviour swhich could endanger their lives.

“Governmentis in need of such initiatives to protect the youth, especially in urban areas where most of them indulge in immoral behaviors. This is a good project because it will also promote talent,” he said.

Apart from GGE and its sports department, the artist owns Fredokiss Scholarship which has seen about 100 secondary school students benefitting.

