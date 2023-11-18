Future Trends Africa Manifesto to help unlock potential of Malawi’s economic sectors

Malawi “should benefit” from an outline of “transformative solution models” aimed at unlocking the potential of all sectors of her economy under the Future Trends Africa Manifesto being championed by Future Trends Group.

Chairperson and President of Future Trends Group, Dr. Farzam Kamalabadi, emphasized this on Thursday in Lilongwe during a press conference, stating that Malawi needs “classic development and marketing” of its products, more especially in mining and agriculture, among other crucial sectors.

Kamalabadi and his team are currently in Malawi, holding meetings and discussions with authorities, individuals and various stakeholders over the Future Trends Africa Manifesto, which they say is “a charter which has already changed the trajectory of the African Continent”.

Kamalabadi said if the solution models are adopted and put to practice, Malawi “will rise high” in Africa and become “a good example” to other countries in the World.

“In mining, for example, Malawi has rare earth, uranium and other precious stones. We would help with solutions that each one of these go through a classic development and then floated on markets to start collecting money.

“Depending on how much you put as an underlying asset and how well you float each product on the market, it can generate any wealth, starting from 100 million to 1 billion dollars and even much larger than that. This is multi-wealth generation.

“If all the solutions are adopted and put to practice, in two years, we feel the wealth generation will multiply the nation’s wealth by about 10 times.

“That is from 15 billion to 150 billion dollars. Two to three years after that, Malawi can be at the level of Qatar, having 300 billion dollars and on the way to hitting half a trillion dollars,” said Kamalabadi, flanked by, among others, Shoaib Jiwa, Yong Tang and Jialing Stefanie Xu from Future Trends Group.

He added: “In agriculture, we put industrial hemp and many other products into perspective.

“For instance, give half of the AIP budget as export stimulant package. Products should to go to exhibitions in the classic global markets and start selling more and earning more forex”.

Kamalabadi further urged the Government of Malawi to have an internal discussion and even meet with Future Trends Group experts to come up with a universal plan of action which is also homegrown to help the country.

“That is one of the wise courses of action. We are creating a generic, neutral, supra society that everybody is working together.

“We can jointly draft and implement what Malawi believes is reasonable and practical. We want to activate all the areas of the economy at the same time. We have to create that orchestra of many elements of the society and community and business and enterprises,” he said.

Meanwhile, following “the receptivity shown by Malawi’s leadership and people, unanimously”, the Future Trends Group has now designated Malawi as its adopted model country to implement and exemplify the transformative and assured end-results of high economic prosperity, social unity, and peace that the manifesto is creating for Africa.

The Future Trends Africa Manifesto is a comprehensive blueprint designed to catalyze and fast track Africa’s collective peaceful rise in economic and social transformation. The Manifesto enables Africa as a continent of 54-55 countries to collectively raise its total continental economy to $60 trillions USD within only one decade from today’s $3 trillion.

The core of the Future Trends Africa Manifesto is the movement named the “Collective Peaceful Rise of Africa”, also known as “The Surprise Rise of Africa”, now sweeping across the Continent and adopted nation by nation.

