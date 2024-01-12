Global firm ranks Malawi passport on Top Ten Most Powerful Passports in Africa

The 2024 Passport Index list released by the Henley & Partners firm has ranked Malawi passport on 8th position in Africa and 67th globally.

Henley and Partners is a global immigration consultancy firm based in London, United Kingdom.

The firm says Malawi passport remains one of the most influential and powerful ranked passport in Africa.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services national spokesperson Wellington Chiponde said Friday that the released annual report indicates that holders of a Malawi passport are guaranteed a visa-free access to 76 countries based on the prevailing visa arrangements; a development that ushers significant financial freedoms to holders of the Malawi passport in terms of international investments and business opportunities.

He mentioned that the importance of having a powerful passport for holders of a Malawi passport include: ease of travel across borders, unlocking doors of economic opportunities, strengthened diplomatic ties, promotion of a travelling culture that empowers citizens and attract global talents.

“Our Department is looking forward to more bilateral visa relaxation negotiations that will yield a win-win situation for Malawi and ensure that holders of a Malawi passport enjoy global travel freedoms on reciprocal visa arrangements,” saying with this approach, we are confident that Malawi passport will soon be one of the most influential passport, not only in Africa but globally.”

The 2024 Passport Index indicates that France tops the global ranking and Seychelles, a small Indian Ocean country comprising of an archipelago of 115 islands, holds the number one spot for all African countries

A passport is an important travel document that facilitates international travel, and Malawi passports are issued to only bonafide Malawi citizens upon submission of their applications and payment of the prescribed fees.

