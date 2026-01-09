Goshen City, Fama Dismiss ‘Fallout’ Claims, Stress Strategic Shift and Continued Goodwill

Goshen City has firmly dismissed suggestions of a fallout with the Film Association of Malawi (Fama), insisting that the decision to end their partnership is a strategic realignment rather than a breakdown in relations.

Speculation swirled on social media this week after Goshen City announced on Wednesday that it had concluded its collaboration with Fama following an internal review. In its statement, Goshen City said the move was intended to allow each organisation to independently pursue its objectives and priorities.

The organisation was quick to emphasise that the decision should not be interpreted negatively.

“Goshen City remains committed to supporting the growth of the creative and cultural sectors in Malawi and is open to future collaborations that align with its values and governance standards,” the statement said.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Goshen City Director of Communications Aubrey Kusakala strongly rejected claims of conflict, stressing that relations between the two institutions remain cordial and respectful.

“There is no fallout whatsoever,” Kusakala said. “Talk of money being misappropriated or misunderstandings is simply not true. This is purely a shift in focus. This year, we want to concentrate more on our charity work.”

Kusakala said the partnership with Fama was both productive and impactful, particularly at a time when the local film industry faces serious resource constraints.

“Our collaboration played a meaningful role in supporting Malawi’s film industry—providing resources, strengthening key events, expanding audience reach and encouraging further investment,” he said. “It helped raise the profile of the industry and offered critical support to filmmakers.”

Fama, meanwhile, has also avoided framing the development as a dispute. The association said it is yet to receive official communication from Goshen City and, therefore, cannot issue a formal position on the announcement.

Fama General Secretary Ignatius Kaphinde said the partnership was activity-based rather than open-ended, making the conclusion of the collaboration neither unusual nor alarming.

“The partnership was guided by a specific activity,” Kaphinde said. “Until we receive official communication, it is difficult to take a firm stance. But there is nothing to suggest any conflict.”

Reinforcing the tone of goodwill, Fama has since issued a public statement thanking organisations and individuals who supported the Malawi Film Festival and Gala Night held in Lilongwe last December.

Goshen City was singled out for special recognition as the main sponsor of the event, having contributed K28 million. Other sponsors included Lab20 Innovations, MultiChoice Malawi, Malawian Airlines, Moving Minds, Zodiak Broadcasting Station and the Department of Arts.

Both organisations insist that the end of the partnership should be viewed not as a fallout, but as a natural conclusion of a successful collaboration—one that leaves the door open for future engagement under the right conditions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :