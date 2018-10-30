Government constructs three rural growth centres: Jenda, Nthalire and Neno

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has completed construction of three rural growth centres whose work started in the first phase in 2005.

Spokesperson in the Ministry, Muhlabase Mughogho disclosed in an interview that Jenda Rural Growth Centre in Mzimba, Nthalire Rural Growth Centre in Chitipa and Neno Rural Growth centre are the ones that have been completed and now operational.

Mughogho added that in the second phase, government has established six other rural growth centres which are currently under construction, they include Nambuma in Dowa, Malomo in Ntchisi, Monkey Bay in Mangochi, Chapananga in Chikwawa, Mkanda in Mchinji and Chitekesa Rural Growth Centre in Phalombe.

“Currently, we are trying to complete Mkanda, Chapananga and Nambuma rural growth centres, just to mention a few.

“We also have in mind that there are also equally important areas that need to be addressed in course of completion of the rural growth centres,” Mughogho said.

She further said there are over nine rural growth centres in the country which she said have a big impact on the masses both socially, politically and economically.

Mughogho further disclosed that government will continue constructing rural growth centres with the aim of transforming people’s lives. She added that her ministry has in mind some important areas in the construction of these rural growth centres.

