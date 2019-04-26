Govt bows down to Apam pressure, releases K250m for action plan

Government has finally released K250 million out of the K1.3 billion needed for plan action for people with albinism after a long battle.

Ian Simbota, deputy secretary general of Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has confirmed that the money has finally been released.

“The money has been released to relevant government ministries and departments, APAM and other stakeholders for civic education on the attacks, abductions and killings of people with albinism, construction of houses for people with albinism and other activities,” said Simbota.

Simbota thanked the government for the money.

However, he pleaded with the government to be releasing the remaining money without any fights.

“I hope we will not fight for the release of the next tranche. We had to fight for the K250 million to be released,” said Simbota.

Attacks, abductions and killings of people with albinism continues as last month villagers in Dedza foiled an attempt by a suspect who wanted to attack a woman with albinism just two months after a 12-year-old Goodwin Makanjira was abducted from a house he was sleeping.

He has not been seen since.

