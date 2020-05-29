Govt put on hold Itaye’s move from Macra: Malawi’s ‘corrupt swamp’

Government has put on hold the decision to move Godfrey Itai from his position as director-general of Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra), Nyasa Times understands.

Itaye, who relocated Malawi Post Services, was replaced by Henry Shamu who was Post Master General, Minister of Information Mark Botomani confirmed the development.

But government decided to put on hold the offer to move Itaye “pending further consultations with the Macra board and other stakeholders.”

On the other hand, Shamu was keen on to move to Macra and was on Friday on his way to Office to President and Cabinet to collect his appointment letter.

With Itaye at the helm, Macra has been stinking corruption at the regulatory body.

Investigations by Anti Corruption Bureau over the K135 million calendars deal, Color Television Sets, Computers and color printers, CarTrack deals for 2017 was swept under the carpert.

