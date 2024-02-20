Govt says it has reached out to 4.3 million hungry households so far with food

Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu, says President Lazarus Chakwera Government has reached out to 4.3 million people affected by hunger in the 2023/2024 season with maize aid and money.

Addressing the press conference in Lilongwe, Kunkuyu says more than 3 Million people have received maize and 173, 000 recipients have received K150, 000 each.

Kunkuyu says Government in the next three days will continue to distribute flour to the people through the Department of Disaster Management (DodMa) saying that no one will die of hunger in this country.

According to the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Report (MVAC), 4.4 million people are affected by hunger and the DODMA has been distributing food and money to the affected people.

Chakwera through his crisis arm , the Department of Disaster Management (DODa) will be rolling out the K20billion maize flour distribution exercise.

In an exclusive interview, DOdma Public relations officer Chipiliro Khamula , the exercise targets 397, 778 households.

“As you are aware that we had purchased 30,000 tones of maize which have been milled to 23 ,000 metric tonnes of flour, ” he said

Khamula said the exercise is targeting 10 districts which were already mentioned in the Malawi vulnerable assessment comittee (MVAC) report.

These districts targeted include Lilongwe , Machinga , Mangochi, Mulanje , Mzimba, Thyolo, Dowa, Karonga, Ntchisi, and Chitipa.

DoDMA) in collaboration with various development and humanitarian partners, started providing food assistance in November 2023.

