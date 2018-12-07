Gwamba unapologetic on his weight loss debate: ‘My body, my choice’

Gospel artist Gwamba has broken the silence on the continued debate over his weight and says he doesn’t owe anybody an explanation regarding his personal life and choices.

The Nthawi Yanji hitmaker has, of late, been a centre of debate on social regarding how, due to intensive physical exercises, has shed off some fats in his body.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation on Friday, Gwamba says it is baffling that some Malawians, amidst all the challenges facing the country, have chosen to narrow national debates to his body shape.

“In a country plagued with so many socio-economic problems such as electricity blackouts, poor water supply and shortage of employment opportunities and people think the most important thing is to talk about the weight loss of some 28-year-old,” he said.

In a very apologetic tone, Gwamba has challenged that he does not have to explain his choices to Malawians, saying: “It is my life and my choices.”

Gwamba, who says he is not offended at all, added a psychological dimension to explain why some Malawians are so much into personal choices other people.

“There are so many people who are bitter. They grew up in spaces where love did not exist, all they saw was their parents fight. They have never experienced love at all.

“Now what they do is start creating fake Facebook and Twitter accounts and start picking on innocent people to feel better about themselves. And they have followers who enjoy their jibes and feel they have made it in life. So if I am going to be that sacrificial lamb to better their lives then they are welcome,” said Gwamba, real name Duncan Zgambo.

