How Africa Can Become the Next Manufacturing Hub

With its abundant natural resources, youthful population, and favourable climate, Africa stands at the threshold of a transformative opportunity to become the next global manufacturing hub.

The continent’s riches are undeniable, from arable land to mineral reserves. About 30 percent of the world’s mineral reserves are in Africa. Eight percent of its world’s natural gas, 12 percent of oil reserves, an impressive 40 percent of the world’s gold and a whopping 90 percent of chromium and platinum are here. It has the largest cobalt reserves, diamonds, platinum, and uranium.

In addition, 65 percent of the world’s arable land and 10 percent of the planet’s renewable fresh water are all in Africa. This unparalleled endowment gives Africa immense potential to drive industrial growth and economic prosperity.

Yet, Africa is also the poorest continent on Earth. Economic insecurity, political instability and corruption, civil wars, and terrorist insurrections have left millions of Africans impoverished. But what can the continent do to realise its potential?

Leveraging Africa’s Youthful Population for Manufacturing Growth

With its vibrant and youthful population, Africa holds a priceless demographic advantage that sets it apart. As the continent boasts the youngest population worldwide, Africa stands at the forefront of this remarkable trend. As of 2022, 40 percent of its people were aged 15 years and younger, surpassing the global average by 25 percent.

The benefits of this youthful population are abundant and crucial for Africa’s development. Firstly, it provides a robust and cost-effective labour force, a key catalyst for economic progress and prosperity.

With a vast pool of young talent, the continent can tap into a wellspring of potential and unleash its productivity to propel growth. Furthermore, the energy and creativity of Africa’s young minds fuel innovation and invention, paving the way for novel solutions to pressing challenges. Embracing this spirit of ingenuity can foster technological advancements and further enhance Africa’s global standing.

Africa’s youthful demographics create a robust market for products and services that cater to the preferences and needs of the younger generation. It opens up exciting business opportunities to innovate and thrive, nurturing a dynamic and thriving economy.

Moreover, the large proportion of the population in their productive years translates to a broader tax base, supplying governments with the resources needed to invest in vital infrastructure, education, and healthcare, ultimately uplifting communities and improving livelihoods.

The composition of Africa’s population fosters a mobile and adaptable workforce capable of seizing opportunities and contributing to diverse sectors across the continent. This mobility enhances labour market flexibility and drives economic efficiency.

Africa’s youthful advantage is a beacon of hope and promise, offering unparalleled prospects for growth and development. By harnessing the potential of its energetic and vibrant youth, the continent can build a brighter future and rise to new heights on the world stage.

Harnessing this youthful population, and favourable climate, Africa can position itself as a prominent player in the global manufacturing landscape. So, by prioritising investments in education, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, the continent can unlock its full manufacturing potential, paving the way for sustainable growth and progress.

Shift from Low Productivity to High Productivity Area

There’s no doubt that a country’s ability to improve its standard of living depends largely on its ability to raise its production levels or produce more goods and services for a given number of hours of work. That’s the only way for Africa.

With Africa focused on low-productivity sectors, such as agriculture, most households are generally poor. It’s time to shift towards higher-productivity sectors such as manufacturing. Increasing firms’ productivity within the manufacturing sector will also play a key role in job creation and more inclusive growth.

A productivity agenda that focuses on enhancing competition in the domestic economy, increasing openness to foreign direct investments and promoting an ecosystem for firm innovation are the answers. More importantly, there should be a higher focus on skills development to meet the needs of an innovative knowledge-based economy. Africa’s journey toward becoming the next manufacturing hub is a remarkable opportunity that, with focused efforts and visionary policies, can bring about enduring economic transformation and prosperity for the continent and its people.

Manufacturing exports offer several advantages that contribute to sustained economic growth. Increased stability, both macroeconomic and political, along with market liberalisation in many African countries, create opportunities for private sector-led economic development.

The potential of manufacturing exports to foster economic growth has been observed in regions like Southeast Asia and countries like Mauritius and Tunisia. Manufacturing exports bring spillover effects, such as competitive pressure, economies of scale, and technology transfer.

Several empirical and theoretical studies indicate that manufacturing exports positively impact total factor productivity (TFP), enhancing growth prospects. Manufacturing competitiveness is critical for sustained economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa. By addressing the structural factors influencing productivity, these countries can unlock their full potential and achieve economic development driven by a competitive manufacturing sector.

Higher Income Elasticity of Demand for Manufactured Goods

Manufactured goods generally have a higher income elasticity of demand than primary goods. Countries specialising in manufacturing can expect higher growth when foreign income increases, as opposed to countries predominantly reliant on primary goods exports. Additionally, the price elasticity of demand and supply is higher for manufactured goods, stabilising volatility in terms of trade—an essential aspect for African nations heavily dependent on primary product exports.

Addressing Productivity Growth and Competitiveness

African entrepreneurs must compete internationally to integrate into the global economy. However, sub-Saharan Africa’s productivity growth and competitiveness have been lower than expected, given their levels of human capital, GDP per capita, and political stability. The World Economic Forum’s Africa Competitiveness Report highlights structural policies necessary to promote competitiveness, including trade openness, human development, and infrastructure investment.

Examining the manufacturing sectors of the four countries reveals similarities and differences. Food processing dominates manufacturing value-added in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal, while it is also significant in Cameroon but less so in Nigeria.

The food industry transforms or packages locally produced agricultural products with relatively low value added. The textile industry was essential in Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Senegal but declined during the 1980s. Wood processing is significant in all countries except Senegal, where it has declined, posing challenges to the industry’s future.

Determinants of Total Factor Productivity (TFP)

Competitiveness depends on factors influencing TFP, including human capital development, external trade, and infrastructure. Human capital accumulation is crucial for productivity growth, facilitating technology transfer and adaptation to new technology. Studies show a positive impact of skilled labour on TFP growth in the four countries under study.

Commercial openness and exports have a significant influence on TFP growth. Trade restrictions hinder productivity growth, while exports positively impact productivity.

Additionally, import liberalisation facilitates access to capital goods and non-substitutable intermediate inputs, enhancing productivity gains.

The Role of Infrastructure in Enhancing Competitiveness

Physical infrastructure, such as roads, ports, energy facilities, and communication networks, enhances productivity and competitiveness. Well-functioning infrastructure improves communication and production efficiency and reduces costs, promoting competitiveness. Deficient infrastructure hampers exports, as it increases shipment costs and impedes access to markets.

Policy Implications for Enhancing Manufacturing Competitiveness

To enhance manufacturing competitiveness, governments must focus on the following policy implications:

Promote trade liberalisation and market deregulation to eliminate price distortions between tradable and non-tradable goods.

Invest in infrastructure development to improve communication and production efficiency.

Prioritise investment in human capital and vocational training to equip the workforce with essential skills for productivity gains.

Encourage exports to boost productivity and create a positive feedback loop between exports and competitiveness.

Africa’s Manufacturing Competitiveness

Recent research by the Center for Global Development reveals that Africa’s manufacturing costs tend to be higher than those in similar countries outside the continent. This disparity makes it difficult for African industries to compete in the global market.

Factors such as high labour costs, restrictive labour laws, and inadequate infrastructure contribute to the overall cost of manufacturing, hindering competitiveness.

Opportunities in Ethiopia

Despite the challenges, Ethiopia is emerging as a promising exception in Africa’s manufacturing landscape. Positioned as Africa’s 21st-century centre for manufacturing, Ethiopia has the potential to become the “New China.” With rising labour costs in traditional manufacturing powerhouses and concerns over social issues in some Asian countries, Ethiopia’s competitive labour costs make it an attractive destination for global fashion brands.

It is crucial to address the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities the youthful population presents to transform Africa into a thriving manufacturing hub.

Governments and development partners must prioritise the following key areas:

Investment in Education and Skills: Enhancing access to quality education, vocational training, and trading skills is essential to equip the workforce with the necessary skills for the manufacturing sector. It will enhance workforce productivity and efficiency, contributing to overall industry growth. Infrastructure Development: Strengthening transport networks and ensuring a stable electricity supply will reduce logistical challenges and enhance Africa's manufacturing capabilities, making it more competitive globally. Labour Market Reforms: Reevaluating labour laws and minimum wage regulations will balance protecting workers' rights and fostering industrial growth. It will attract foreign investments and create a conducive business environment. Public-Private Partnerships: Collaboration with the private sector and international partners will provide valuable expertise, knowledge-sharing, and access to international markets, driving the expansion of African manufacturing.

Africa is ripe for industrialization, driven by its abundant natural resources and a youthful workforce. The continent can unlock its potential to become the next manufacturing hub by addressing the challenges and seizing the opportunities presented. With careful investment in education, infrastructure, and labour market reforms, Africa can leverage its demographic advantage and position itself as a formidable player in the global manufacturing landscape. By nurturing the potential of the youth and fostering strategic partnerships, Africa can pave the way for sustainable economic development and prosperity. With a unified vision and commitment to industrialization, Africa’s journey toward becoming a manufacturing powerhouse is within reach.

