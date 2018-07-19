I have dumped PP for UTM, says ex PP chair for South Africa wing: To contest against Chilenga

Ex-Chairman for the former rulling People’s Party (PP) – South African Wing Humphrey Mhango has completely withdrawn his membership from the former ruling Peoples Party (PP).

Mhango who voluntarily stepped down from his Chairmanship position confirmed the upshot in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times on Tuesday from his base in South Africa.

“Time we choose leaders based on merit has come as opposed to the current and previous situations where people vote for regions. I therefore officially announce my entire membership withdrawal from PP with emmediate effect” Mhango said.

The South African based businessman in the process took time to thank the PP founder and former Malawi President Dr. Joyce Banda for the cordial relationship they had during his stay in the party.

“I don’t have any problem with Dr. Banda and entire PP leadership but I just want to move on with my political career” he said.

He claimed to have now finished closely following and monitoring Vice President Saulos Chilima’s Ideologies and Principles hence the temptation to join his newly formed United Transformation Movement.

“We need a united political grouping which will bring sanity and equity to all the three regions in terms of development dispensation unlike what has been happening in this country”

“The majority of Malawian population are the youths therefore I expect honourable Chilima to have a massive following also. He is an intelligent young who can change things for the betterment of every Malawian” explained Mhango.

He further said that it is a pity that 54 years after independence Malawi is ranked at the bottom in terms of developments something that need now to work on urgently.

Meanwhile, Mhango has since expressed interest to contest for the parliamentary seat and will challenge the incumbent Legislature Werani Chilenga.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times understands that Mhango is ready to also financially support the newly formed political grouping.

