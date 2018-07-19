Illovo splashes K2 million in first Zikutheka draw

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc conducted the first draw in Zikutheka ndi Illovo Promotion where K2 million was given to 40 lucky customers.

A draw which was conducted at Illovo offices in Limbe on Monday saw 40 customers from across the country winning MK50,000 cash prizes each.

The promotion which started on 9th July, will run for 3 months where in total K50million will be distributed to winners as prizes.

During the period, there will also be monthly draws in which the company will give away K100,000 each to100 customers apart from the weekly prizes of MK50,000 to each of the winners.

The promotion will end in October where K6million will be splashed to 6 winners, with each winner pocketing a cool K1million.

The company’s Trade Marketing Officer Olive Kawelama expressed satisfaction with the level of participation in the first week of the promotion.

To enter the promotion, a customer is required to buy a bale of Illovo brown 1kg sugar labeled Zikutheka promotion; check for a lucky ticket inside the bale which has a unique code;dial *213# and follow instructions.

