Illusionz and Africa Global Travel &Tour team up for Paige, Driemo show: Announces raffle draw to win tickets

Illusionz Entertainment and one of Malawi’s fast rising travel agent, Africa Global Travel & Tour, have teamed for the upcoming musical involving South Africa’s Paige and local sensation Driemo happening this weekend at Illusionz in Lilongwe.

In their partnering, the two have announced a raffle draw which will see tickets being given to lucky winners.

HOW TO ENTER

1. Simply invite more people to like Africa Global Travel & Tours page https://www.facebook.com/Africaglo?mibextid=LQQJ4d

2. ⁠Take a screenshot of the invitations and send it via Africa Global Travel and Tours inbox 📥 by indicating PAIGE/Driemo

3. Comment and tag who you’re bringing to the live show.

Hurry up! The lucky winner will be you. 🥰

Terms & conditions:

📌 Minimum age requirement is 18-year-old and above.

📌 All employees of Africa Global Travel & Tours are not eligible to participate in this contest.

📌 Winners will be contacted via Facebook and called for verification.

The competition runs between the 21st – 25th January 2024.

