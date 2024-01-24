Reunion Insurance, Globe Internet Unveil revolutionize insurance payment through Reunion Online Platform

In a monumental move for the insurance industry, Reunion Insurance Company Limited has partnered with Globe Internet Limited to introduce an innovative state-of-the-art digital platform, which redefines how individuals and businesses can access insurance services.

The platform, which has been christened Reunion Online Platform, brings with it unparalleled convenience to users, as it further simplifies and streamlines the insurance purchasing process.

It also offers a user-friendly interface for a hassle-free customer experience from the comfort of their preferred devices – be it a mobile handset, tablet, or computer – where customers can effortlessly explore a comprehensive range of motor insurance products tailored to meet their specific needs.

Developed and owned by Globe Internet Limited, the platform extends its functionality to institutions through Yankho Online where organizations, including Reunion Insurance, can register with this Globe Internet Ltd-powered platform, enabling seamless management of workflow processes in the delivery of services.

On Tuesday, Reunion Insurance Company and Globe Internet Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a Service Level Agreement solidify the collaboration between Reunion Insurance and Globe Internet Ltd.

Under this agreement, Globe Internet Ltd will provide technical support, assisting Reunion Insurance in reaching its potential and current customers on a global scale.

Officials from the two companies told journalists that for paid services, Reunion Online integrates with various payment gateways, including Mobile Money, Credit Cards, and Visa Debit Card.

They said presently, the system collaborates with Airtel Money, TNM Mpamba, and Standard Bank to facilitate transactions.

Reunion Insurance Company Limited Technical Manager, Hastings Kapesa, said the partnership is important because it allows its customers to buy, renew, upgrade, or inquire about our services online through http://ri.online.mw.

“They will receive a policy certificate online as a PDF copy, marking a transformative shift in our business operations,” said Kapesa.

In her remarks, Elizabeth Misomali, Business Analyst for Globe Internet Ltd, highlighted that Yankho Online platform streamlines workflow processes, enhances efficiency, and ultimately saves costs across various industries.

To access Reunion Online’s customer portal, visit [Reunion Online Customer Portal http://ri.online.mw or scan the QR code the two companies are providing.

The portal or the code offers a straightforward process for general inquiries, applying for new insurance, and renewing policies.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!