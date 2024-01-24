President convoy blockade saga: Commentator wants Chakwera security detail dismissed for negligence

January 24, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Social commentator, Lucky Mbewe, has criticized President Lazarus Chakwera’s security detail for failing to detect and prevent the disruption and has since called for its dismissal for what he describes as negligence.

Lucky Mbewe: Wants President security detail dismissed

Mbewe condemned those responsible for the commotion, emphasizing the President’s right to respect in any situation.

He advised people with issues against the leadership to express their concerns through the ballot in the 2025 elections.

On January 19, 2024, a funeral procession in Ndirande township was seen to have obstructed the presidential convoy at HHI roundabout as President Lazarus Chakwera headed to Chileka International Airport.

The Malawi Police Service has meanwhile arrested two individuals suspected of orchestrating the act.

