Investor eyes K900 billion tourism infrastructure in Likoma: 5-star hotel, Casino, Airport, Malls

A European investor, Augustus Limited has expressed interest to invest in a multi-billion tourism infrastructure development project at Likoma Island and the company will build a five star hotel among other hospitality facilities.

This follows an official announcement made by three visiting directors of the project who have been appreciating the sites on the island district since Tuesday this week.

According to a Liberian ambassador to Mauritius, Mathias Spies who is one of the directors, USD 350 million about (K900 billion) is ready for construction of a tourism Center which will also have a World class casino.

The project will also include renewable energy park and Aqua Plant; Airport, sports arena and shopping Mall, a hospital and new road networks on top of a cruise port and marina; and a Golf course just to mention but a few.

Meanwhile, chairperson for Likoma district council Ernest Gulu says the project which is expected to commence in six months will not only change the shape of the island but also create job opportunities for the Islanders and boost the economy.

