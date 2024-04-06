Israel recognizes President Chakwera with an award

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has been awarded with a plaque and a certificate in recognition of Malawi’s incredible support for the people of Israel by the Africa Israel Partnership (AIP) which is a UK registered organization.

The award was received on his behalf by Malawi UK High commissioner, Dr. Thomas Bisika.

Presenting the awards, chairman of AIP Russell Conn who was accompanied by Dr. Charles Layman Kachitsa who is the vice chairman, Dr Oboh Achioyamen who is the executive secretary and Ivan Lewis who happens to be the advisor and former UK MP and state minister, said the organization has made this presentation in appreciation for the president and people of Malawi for rendering support during the difficult period country Israel is passing through.

On his part Malawi High commissioner Dr. Bisika expressed gratitude for the gesture that AIP has done through the awards which he said will be presented to Malawi state President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera by him personally.

He also appreciated the work the organization is doing in acting as a bridge to facilitate flow of investment and knowledge transfer between the continent of Africa and Israel.

AIP is a non-political organization which has a recognition of United Nations and has its main focus as development of local communities from the two regions that come under networks through partner institution.

