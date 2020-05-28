Itaye removed at Macra, swaps with Shamu at Malawi Posts Corp

May 28, 2020 Jack Chirwa -Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Government has fired controversial Malawi Communications Rugulatory Authority (Macra) director general Godfrey Itaye and replaced him with Malawi Posts Corporation postmaster general Henry Shamu.

Itaye: No more impunity , fired at Macra

Last week, Itaye drew public wrath after he warned public broadcasters over their live broadcasts of opposition rallies.

Itaye has long been accused of being a government pony after several missteps and behaved larger-than-life.

Last month, he failed to reign in on stated owned  MBC TV after they flighted a Facebook post that insulted UTM leader and the country’s estranged  vice president Saulos Chilima.

Nyasa Times’ efforts to talk to both Itaye and Macra Spokesperson proved futile as both their phones went unanswered.

Gas Machine Head
Guest
Gas Machine Head

Shamu is another cadet who wrote in his own testimony in the Nation newspaper “My Turn column” glorifying Peter Mutharika without shame. Imagine a head of a government funded agency – MPC. We will root them out both including the MBC hierarchy from Sumbuleta, Greyson Chapita, Vincent Khonyongwa and all those dunderheads like Steve Maseya and Hope Chisanu. You better start booking Intercape Coach tickets for South Africa.

2 hours ago
NACHITHIDZI PALIBE
Guest
NACHITHIDZI PALIBE

MR ITAYE you thought Malawi is in your hands you have been misbehaving and i kept worrying about you thank you God for the wonderful answer even to transfer him but to expell him ! wow wow wow uziwe kut umapanga zamisala pity you kakakakakaka

2 hours ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Rest in peace

2 hours ago
Mtete
Guest
Mtete

Once a person has been FIRED, he goes home and nurse his woes. Being posted to another organisation is just transferring a problem. What I am seeing in all this is DPP/APM hand; reluctant to let go a cashcow. Shame is even worse. .

2 hours ago
Mdala
Guest
Mdala

This guy was looting us for too long on behalf of his masters and for his own sake!
Please upcoming government, don’t let him off the hook, we need sanity and justice done on him!

2 hours ago
Tuvitwana
Guest
Tuvitwana

So, he’ll work for one month only, July, we’re arresting him kkkkkkk

2 hours ago
Swinny
Guest
Swinny

Too long too late. This guy is incompetent and was supposed to go long time ago

3 hours ago
timothy
Guest
timothy

Utuwako kumeneko…………..uyoooooo. July we are completely removing you. Tolera zama Bus ndi makalata kumeneko

3 hours ago
M'Malawi
Guest
M'Malawi

No real change here: one cadet for another. Real and lasting change is coming to my homeland.

4 hours ago
