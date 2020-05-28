Itaye removed at Macra, swaps with Shamu at Malawi Posts Corp

Government has fired controversial Malawi Communications Rugulatory Authority (Macra) director general Godfrey Itaye and replaced him with Malawi Posts Corporation postmaster general Henry Shamu.

Last week, Itaye drew public wrath after he warned public broadcasters over their live broadcasts of opposition rallies.

Itaye has long been accused of being a government pony after several missteps and behaved larger-than-life.

Last month, he failed to reign in on stated owned MBC TV after they flighted a Facebook post that insulted UTM leader and the country’s estranged vice president Saulos Chilima.

Nyasa Times’ efforts to talk to both Itaye and Macra Spokesperson proved futile as both their phones went unanswered.

