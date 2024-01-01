Japanese Yamaha Motors certifies Paramount Holdings as importer and seller of Yamaha products for Malawi

Japanese leading automobile manufacturer, Yamaha Motors Company, has certified Paramount Holdings Limited (PHL) as a sole importer and seller of Yamaha products for Malawi.

This means PHL is officially authorized firm and legitimate dealer for all Yamaha products in Malawi.

This agreement between Yamaha and PHL is effective from November 2022, according to a letter signed by Ryuji Kuwano, Yamaha’s Group Manager for Africa Market Development Division and Overseas Market Development Operation Business Unit.

The agreement states that the listed products for the Malawi market include Yamaha motorcycles, outboard motors, water pump generators and spare parts, among others.

Reads in part the letter from Kuwano: “Whereas YAMAHA MOTOR CO, LTD, who are official manufacturers of Yamaha products, having factories at 2500, Shingai, Iwata, Shizuoka, 438-8501, Japan, do hereby confirm that Paramount Holdings Limited, a private corporation having its principal place of business at P.O. BOX2736, Lilongwe, Malawi, is our officially appointed importer for the Yamaha motorcycles, outboard motors, water pump generators and spare parts for the territory of Malawi, under the terms and conditions of the agreement made between us and them on November 1, 2022”.

Receiving the news, one of the PHL Directors, Prakashi Virjl Ghedia, expressed gratitude for the certification, saying the move symbolizes the significant role the company is playing in Malawi.

“This is good news for us in the new year 2024. We embrace this certification, with a promise to deliver quality and timely services in order to maintain the brand Yamaha is well known for.

“With the reintroduction of Yamaha through Paramount Holdings Limited, the aim is to provide the much-needed efficient solution to transportation problems the people of Malawi face”.

“As the official authorized importer and seller for Yamaha in Malawi, our goal is to remain focused on expanding the market for Yamaha products, and most importantly, the motorcycle industry”, Ghedia said.

Ghedia disclosed that in order to serve the country much better, PHL, which is currently in Lilongwe at City Centre, will soon be opening a showroom in Blantyre to cover customers in the Southern Region. He added that there are also plans to have another showroom in Mzuzu.

“We will aim to expand our distribution network wide enough in order to cover even the remotest parts in Karonga, Nkhotakota, Nkhata Bay, Rumphi, Kasungu, Dedza, Mchinji and Chikhwawa districts”.

PHL is specialized in all forms of contracting and construction management of projects, trading and hiring of a diverse range of construction plants and equipment and supplying and installation of different products and services for various industries, including medical and health equipment, information technology, and agricultural Inputs and Implements.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!