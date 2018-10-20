Jigger flea hits Mulanje, schools have been affected

Over 970 people in Mulanje, most of the school children, have been hit by jigger flea, a disease which causes itching wounds within their feet.

Mulanje Hospital integrated disease surveillance response coordinator Masisilina Msekanyada said the most hit area is chief’s Njema area where three schools have been affected.

“We have 972 cases reported at the hospital, most of the cases are from Muloza primary school but we believe there are many more cases which are not yet reported to the hospital,” she said.

She said the disease has no medication, saying the only way to deal with it is practicing high standards of hygiene and sanitation.

“Currently, we are doing sensitization meetings in the villages with traditional leaders and setting up hygiene and sanitation committeeswhich will be responsible for the civic education of the people,” she said.

She said those affected by jiggers flea are told just to remove the fleas from the wounds on the toes and feet.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :