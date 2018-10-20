Kaliati, Masina get awards as Magic Promotions honour influential women on Mother’s Day

Mulanje West legislator Patricia Kaliati was awarded by Magic Promotions among some influential women who have made notable achievements in different categories during the event at Sheaffer ICA Marque in Lilongwe on October 15 2018 where musicians such as Maggie Mangani, Princess Chitsulo, Evance Meleka, Walusungu Kishombe and Andy Seko performed.

Kaliati, who is also secretary general of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), was awarded for her contribution in politics as a legislator and minister in different portfolios as well as serving in different top political position

According to magic promotions, the awards made to appreciate and recognize the contribution of some women in different sectors including politics, Business and Music.

Other awardees are Carol Bapu, secretary general of Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), Faith Malenga of Moyo wa Thanzi Herbal Clinic, Gladys Masina of Glarry Stationery, Deliwe Makata of Women Inspire and Rudo Mkukupa-Chakwera of Musicians Union of Malawi (MUM).

Receiving the award, Kaliati said she was excited to be recognised as an influential woman in politics.

“I am happy to celebrate Mother’s Day with an award. I thank God for everything and I don’t take this for granted,” she said.

Kaliati, therefore, urged Magic Promotions to continue promoting the growth of music industry in the country.

Speaking in an interview Magic Promotions Director Brazio Matius said they are happy that the awards have received positive feedback and women are excited about it.

“We are receiving positive feedback and people are excited about the awards, they are encouraging us to continue with the same pace saying the awards would help people to encourage women to work extra hard in different sectors for future recognition”, he said

Matius said the company is passionate to see women doing well in businesses and also in their different working places.

He added that Malawians should expect a lot from their company saying they have good plans towards boosting the Gospel music industry. However, he thanked Women Coalition against Cancer (WOCACA), Zodiak Broadcasting Services, Peacock Seeds, and GT Fresh Tours for their support towards the success of the event.

Women Inspire Chief Executive Office Deliwe also thanked God for the achievement saying the award is a value addition to her career as a young woman.

