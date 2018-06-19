Jimmy D Psalmist coming to Malawi again for gospel concert: It’s Blantyre’s turn

Barely a month after performing at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), Nigeria’s gospel star Jimmy D Psalmist is set to perform on July 7 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre as part of his Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) tour.

One of the organizers of the event, Wendy Harawa said on Tuesday that since Lilongwe’s show was a success, Blantyre cried out and hence taking it at their door step.

She said “The Lilongwe event was massive. Many souls including myself were blessed. So since Jimmy is on SADC tour and is in Zimbabwe on 30th June, we thought cant we ask the music minister to move further down from Zimbabwe to Blantyre. And by God’s grace we got a deal.”

While borrowing Jimmy’s words that heavens will kiss the earth as it will be a night of great music and revival, the song bird then urged Malawians to patronize the show in their largest numbers.

Lilongwe based Great Angels Choir, Ndirande Anglican Voices and renowned local urban artist Lulu are expected to curtain raise the show.

Ndirande Anglican Voices director of music, Dennis Kalimbe said they are well prepared for the show as they want to show the guest artist that Malawi also has great talent.

“We are working not only to impress our people, but also show the international artist that Malawi can do it, hence appreciate our talent,” said Kalimbe.

He added that from next week, they will start rehearsing both new and old songs so that people have a taste of what is in stock for them.

The artist, real name Jimmy Johnson came into the limelight after releasing Mighty Man of War, a worship song that talks of how great God is when it comes to fighting battles.

The award-winning artist, famous for his song Mighty Man of War, posted on his Instagram: “Malawi it’s happening again, Lilongwe was on fire… Blantyre promises to be another level”.

Some of his famous songs to watch out include I Trust in You, Great Mighty, Power of the Blood, Great and Terrible and El’igwe.

