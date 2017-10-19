K7mil for Fifa/FA Malawi Cup Beach Soccer tourney

Football Association of Malawi (Fam) in conjunction with world football governing body Fifa have pumped in a whooping K7 million into this year’s Fifa/Fam Cup Beach Soccer tournament, whose finals are scheduled to take place at Sunbird Livingstonia Campsite on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

According to Beach Soccer Malawi publicity secretary Vincent Chirambo, a total of 10 top teams from five beach soccer centres/zones are expected to battle it out for the stakes at the world’s second largest fresh water lake.

The teams include: Jetty, Chifyo- Chilumba Zone, Hot Boys, Nyerere Pakwawo – Chintheche Zone, Sunbird Livingstonia, Parachute Battalion- Salima Zone, Escom, Sunbird Nkopola- Mangochi Zone, Vinthenga and Chiputa- Nkhotakota Zone.

Sunbird Nkopola will be defending the cup, which they won at the same venue last year after defeating Madala FC from Karonga.

Chirambo said everything was well set for the finals to take place, adding they are expecting stiffer competition this year with the upward adjustment of the stakes, which has seen the top three prizes being tripled.

“This is a record sponsorship in the history of beach soccer in the country and we are expecting stiff competition and improved standards amongst the finalists,” said Chirambo.

This year’s champions are expected to walk away with K1.5 million with the first and second runners-up pocketing K700,000 and K500,000 respectively.

Apart from the team prizes, there will also be cash prizes for outstanding individual players.

