Kabambe sees new Malawi beyond UTM convention

UTM presidential hopeful – Dalitso Kabambe has described the forth-coming party convention as an opportunity to mark the rebirth of Malawi.

Four hopefuls: Newton Kambala, Mathews Mtumbuka, Patricia Kaliati and Kabambe himself are to battle it out for the presidency currently being held by Michael Usi.

Speaking ahead of the convention Kabambe said the UTM remained the only hope to bail out the nation from the current economic downturn which has resulted in one of the highest inflation rates in history.

“Let’s face it; the current administration has failed Malawians and so have the previous administrations whom we have seen their competencies and in-competencies.

“2025 is for UTM and am hopeful of emerging victorious at the convention so that we can serve the nation and deliver on our founding father’s dream of a Prosperous Malawi,” said Kabambe.

Commenting on doubts about of his membership and allegiance to the party; he turned on the doubting Thomases and asked.

“Why do people still doubt and question only my allegiance to the party when many of us in UTM migrated from other political allegiances? I am UTM and I came wholly with all my heart.”

This clears reservations which some cycles have raised over his association with the UTM to the extent of labeling him a plant of the DPP.

However, he said, all that was political from those that regarded him as a threat in political circles.

Turning to the convention and beyond Kabambe said the UTM followership has resolved to popularize the dream and legacy of the departed party president Saulos Chilima, who died on June 10th this year in a military plane crash.

“To this effect all of us in UTM are SKC [Saulos Klaus Chilima]. This is how we in UTM have choosen to honour our great president,” he said.

Malawi is returning to the polls on September, 17, 2025 to elect new government.

In 2019 UTM run an incredible presidential race which saw late Chilima coming third from Peter Mutharika (DPP) and Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) before he could team-up with MCP to form an electoral-and-administrative alliance.

