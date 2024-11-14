Chakwera assures Malawians: ‘No One Will Die of Hunger’ as Govt rolls out relief and development plans

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera recently visited Mchinji district, a region grappling with food insecurity due to poor harvests caused by a dry spell in March 2024.

During his whistle-stop tour, the President reassured the residents that his government is fully committed to addressing their immediate needs and ensuring that no one dies of hunger.

Speaking at Tembwe Trading Centre, Chakwera emphasized that his government recognizes the crucial role Mchinji plays in the country’s economy and agriculture.

He highlighted the allocation of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to all districts, including Mchinji, to stimulate development and improve local infrastructure.

The President also affirmed his government’s dedication to ensuring that eligible citizens benefit from the Affordable Farm Inputs Programme, which aims to provide agricultural support to vulnerable households.

In addition to discussing food security, Chakwera’s visit focused on encouraging voter registration for the 2025 General Elections. He urged Mchinji residents to actively participate in the voter registration process, which is currently in its second phase.

Local government officials also expressed support for the President’s initiatives. Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda, called on Mchinji residents to be responsible citizens and engage in the democratic process by registering to vote.

Member of Parliament for Mchinji South West Constituency, Deus Gumba, praised the President for various developmental projects in the area, including infrastructure improvements like bridges, police housing, and upgraded road networks.

Senior Chief Mlonyeni Jere added that the community in Tembwe Trading Centre remains committed to registering for the elections, underscoring the importance of civic participation for a better future.

Overall, the President’s visit reinforced the government’s pledge to tackle hunger, promote development, and ensure a strong democratic process in the lead-up to the 2025 elections.

