Kasungu Vendor Wins 40-Inch Smart TV in Mukuru’s “Kuiphula ndi Mukuru” Promotion! 

Grace Matuta, a 36-year-old plastic goods vendor from Kasungu, has won a 40-inch Smart Plasma Television in the first draw of the Kuiphula ndi Mukuru promotion! The promotion, run by Mukuru, has been generating excitement as winners take home amazing prizes.

Other lucky winners include:

Maliam Ahmad, who walked away with a Bluetooth speaker

Emmanuel Kaipa, who won a Tecno Spark 8 smartphone

Plus, 10 other customers received stylish Mukuru golf shirts and T-shirts.

Mukuru’s Country Manager, Pride Chiwaya, shared that to enter the competition, customers simply need to register and receive international money transfers through the Mukuru Wallet. He emphasized that the grand prize, a Mitsubishi Xpander, will be revealed in January 2025.

With over 1,000 people participating in the first phase, Chiwaya is optimistic about even more customers joining the fun. Plus, Mukuru is offering a Cashback Campaign, letting recipients reclaim wallet transaction fees! 💸

The next draw will take place in December, where customers can win even more prizes, including a TV, smartphone, Bluetooth speaker, and Mukuru-branded shirts. 🌟

Don’t miss out! To enter, just use Mukuru Wallet to send or receive money.

