Kabanza operators hail JB for pro-poor policies: PP leader condemns political violence

Kabanza operators plying their trade in the Capital, Lilongwe have pledged their total support to former President and People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda for promoting pro-poor policies that will help to achieve and advance sustainable social economic development for the country.

They made the pledge at a meeting they had with former Malawi leader at her residence in the city.

Kabanza chairperson for Kanengo Zone Masimbe applauded Banda for a proposal to abolish license renewal for motorists saying this will go along way in mitigating challenges motorists are facing in the country.

“Dr. Banda is the first president to side with the poor. You started the Kabanza initiative, you introduced policiess that will go a long way in uplifting lives of the poor people,” said Masimbe.

The vendors decorated Banda for spearheading development projects that are of great value to the people.

Masimbe said it is very unfortunate that some of the projects initiated by Banda have been abandoned including the Kabanza project that was launched at Lunzu in Blantyre in 2013.

Meanwhile, Banda has condemned the political violence that has engulfed the country.

Banda said violence has no room in the modern democracy.

She condemned the acts of violence coiled to silence political opponents.

The former president has since assured the vendors of her continued support towards social economic development as well as personal development of every Malawian especially the less privilaged and the vulnerable.

”What I did from 2012 to 2014 was phase one. This time, I am coming with phase two. Pro-poor development agenda that is going to uplift welfare of fellow Malawians,” said Banda.

She took time to explain on how she intends to uplift lives of rural people especially women through provision of free and portable electricity.

Banda said she will start an initiative that will see every household getting portable electricity for lighting, phone charging and cookery.

The PP leader assured the chiefs that she knows which buttons to touch in a bid to ensure that the rural electricity program as well as other pro-poor programs are well executed and effectively achieved.

She also spoke on education, agriculture, health, energy and mining, social protection as well as wealth creation and economic empowerment. Banda said that she will not allow vendors to be tortured for trying to find means of earning a living. She said good markets and environment for vendors to ply their businesses is essential for social economic as well as personal development of the vendors and their families.

