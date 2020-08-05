Karonga Nyungwe constituents want MP Ndovie join Tonse Alliance

Karonga Nyungwe constituents have asked their Member of Parliament (MP) Kenneth Ndovie to join the Tonse alliance in order to fulfill his vision of developing the area.

Ndovie, who won the seat on the independent ticket, joined the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government early this year.

He was a deputy minister of trade and served the post for only two months.

Some constituents who spoke with Nyasa Times described Ndovie as a person who has changed the face of the constituency within a short period of time hence their decision to ask him to join the ruling party.

According to them, the current government has similar development ideologies with their MP.

“Imagine, he has brought clean water, building number of school blocks and renovating number of public facilities within a short period of time. Is that not what Tonse alliance government want? We love our MP and we need him to join Tonse alliance government,” they said.

However, Ndovie said he is yet to make a decision on the matter.

