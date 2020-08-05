Karonga Nyungwe constituents want MP Ndovie join Tonse Alliance
Karonga Nyungwe constituents have asked their Member of Parliament (MP) Kenneth Ndovie to join the Tonse alliance in order to fulfill his vision of developing the area.
Ndovie, who won the seat on the independent ticket, joined the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government early this year.
He was a deputy minister of trade and served the post for only two months.
Some constituents who spoke with Nyasa Times described Ndovie as a person who has changed the face of the constituency within a short period of time hence their decision to ask him to join the ruling party.
According to them, the current government has similar development ideologies with their MP.
“Imagine, he has brought clean water, building number of school blocks and renovating number of public facilities within a short period of time. Is that not what Tonse alliance government want? We love our MP and we need him to join Tonse alliance government,” they said.
However, Ndovie said he is yet to make a decision on the matter.
Yayi, bakhalani ku DPP komweko. Munali kuti mmbuyomu monsemu.
It is possible, and certainly would be great helping to develop our country from the opposition party, in this case, the DPP, and perhaps join the political parties currently in power in 2025 during campaign period.
Tayambani mwatsutsako kaye.
If you all flock to Tonse Alliance government, then there won’t be any opposition.
Lekani uhule mu ndale. Komanso dyera ngati matekenya, ongofuna kukhala mkati mwa china chake chamoyo, muleke.
Komweko ku DPP ko bakhalani.
Now you see how people that call themselves MPs manipulate people’s minds…The good thing here is that this Ndovie is marking his presence and he should be accredited for bringing the development people in his area clamour for, though it is within his terms of reference as an MP, osati just sitting phwiii kudikila ma allowance a ku Parliament. The money comes from govt yes but the MP implements, Hence Kudos Honourable Ndovie..Keep it up.
STUPID PEOPLE, WHO TOLD YOU BRINGING SAFE WATER HAS TO DO WITH BEING ON GOVERNMENT BENCH?
Mr,MP respect public opinion All the best
Govt developments in a constituency should not be a function of whether or not the people in that constituency vote for the ruling party. The money comes from our taxes, and is not donated by the ruling party, damn it! With a citizenry this stupid, little wonder we’re ruled by idiots like APM and Bakili. Mxii!