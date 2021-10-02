Karonga Police arrest 3 for aiding 6 Congolese to illegally enter into Malawi

Police in Karonga on Thursday arrested two Malawians and one Congolese national for alleged aiding of six Congolese nationals to enter into Malawi illegally.

Karonga Police Station Spokesperson Enock Livasoni said the three are Goli Mvula, 41, of Mputahelo Village in Traditional Authority Mwamulowe in Rumphi, Wanangwa Ngoma, 33, of Mtambalika Village in Traditional Authority Mmbelwa in Mzimba and Manox Alkose, 38, a Congolese national resident at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

“The three aided the foreigners to enter into Malawi by using a motor vehicle registration number NN 9714 Nissan caravan. When they reached at Chiwondo police check point, the entrants failed to produce relevant travelling documents hence the arrest,” said Livasoni.

He disclosed that the Congolese nationals have been charged with the offence of illegal entry while the other three have been charged with aiding entry of illegal immigrants and will appear before the court of law soon.

Livasoni has pleaded with the public to love their country and avoid the malpractice.

