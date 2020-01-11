Kasambara’s appeal case on this year: Convicted to 13 years for conspiracy to murder Mphwiyo

Supreme Court of Appeal officials say the court has now finalised paper work onconvicted former minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ralph Kasambara appeal case on conspiracy to murder former budget director Paul Mphwiyo.

Agnes Patemba, High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal registrar said the court will end of next month inform lawyers to prepare for their skeleton arguments in the high profile appeal case.

Kasambara was granted bail on March 14 2018 by Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Dunstain Mwaungulu after spending a year and seven months in prison.

He was convicted to 13 years for conspiracy to murder former Ministry of Finance budget director Paul Mphwiyo. Kasambara has since been on court bail for two years now.

Patemba said the Supreme Court hearing would be expited now that all documents pending to the court hearing have been sourced and judges to hear the case have been identified.In his judgement last year, Mwaungulu observed that there seemed to be an apparent contradiction on finding Kasambara not guilty of the attempted murder charge, but finding him guilty of the conspiracy to murder. Kasambara, who served as minister in the Joyce Banda administration, was jailed by High Court judge Michael Mtambo for conspiracy to murder in a crime linked to a multi-billion kwacha corruption ring.

