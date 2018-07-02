Kasungu, Dedza and Salima go ye and register now

Voter registration started yesterday in Dedza, Salima Kasungu districts and Kasungu Municipality which are the councils covered under phase one which is running from June 26 to July 9, 2018 .

Centre are opening from 8AM to 4PM including lunch hour, weekends and public holidays, thus the registration centres shall be open on July 6 which is the Independence Day holiday.

Those eligible to register are those who are 18 and above or those that will turn 18 on the last day of voter registration in the country which is November 9, 2018 . In other words, the Commission will register only those that were born on or before November 9, 2000.

The Commission has adopted a new computerised system and we do not expect people to wait to spend hours on the queue like the case in the past. To that effect the Commission is not anticipating any extension to the period provided for registration in each phase.

When going for registration, registrants should take their national ID card as proof of eligibility to register. In the absence of the national ID, the slip given as proof of registration with the NRB will also work perfectly.

For those that did not register with NRB, they should not despair as the MEC has put in place mechanism to ensure that everyone registers. At every centre there will be a team from the NRB that will register those who did not register for the national ID before. The NR teams will also assist by providing proof of registration to those that lost or have not received their national ID cards.

The remaining phases of the voter registration exercise are as follows:

· Phase 2: 13 – 26 July 2018 : The councils are Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Dowa and Mchinji.

· Phase 3: 30 July – 12 August 2018 : The councils are Lilongwe District and Lilongwe City

· Phase 4 : 16 – 29 August 2018 : The councils are Ntcheu, Blantyre, Blantyre City, Mwanza and Chikhwawa.

· Phase 5: 2 – 15 September 2018 : The councils are Balaka, Neno, Thyolo, Luchenza Municipal, Phalombe and Mulanje.

· Phase 6: 19 September – 2 October 2018 : The councils are Mangochi, Mangochi Town, Zomba District, Zomba City and Nsanje.

· Phase 7: 8 October – 21 October 2018 : The councils are Chitipa Karonga, Rumphi, Machinga and Chiradzulu.

· Phase 8; 27 October to 9 November 2018 : The councils are NKhata Bay, Likoma, Mzuzu City and Mzimba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :