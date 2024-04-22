Katoto Supermarket commits to netball development

Katoto Supermarket, owned by Engineer Dr Mathews Mtumbuka, has affirmed its commitment to develop netball by increasing the Mzuzu Netball League sponsorship from K2 million to K5 million.

Katoto Supermarket Managing Director Mtumbuka said they started sponsoring the league as one way of fulfilling their corporate social responsibility besides promoting their business.

He said they settled for netball as one way of giving back to women who constitute a higher percentage of their customers.

Said Mtumbuka: “We are here in Mzuzu because we want to give back to the residents of Mzuzu, and we have chosen netball because they are the ones who mostly shop from our supermarkets.

We want to raise the game of netball in Mzuzu and beyond and we intend to extend the league to other districts out of Mzuzu”

On his part, Technical Director for Netball Association of Malawi, Sam Kanyenda commended Katoto Supermarket for the sponsorship, saying the Northern Region produces great players for the national team

Meanwhile, Mzuzu District Netball Committee Vice-Secretary Josephine Mkandawire said they will run the league professionally to satisfy the sponsor’s initiative.

Nine netball teams from Mzuzu, Chikangawa, Raiply, Ekwendeni, and Nkhata-Bay, are taking part in this year’s league which will be played in a round-robin.

