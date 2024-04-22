ATM Week: Sudan Mining Minister arrives in the country for the Mining Investment Forum starting Tuesday

The Minister of Mining in South Sudan, Martin Gama Abucha, has arrived together with his Under Secretary for the Ministry to attend the Mining Investment Forum starting on Tuesday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He was welcomed by Malawi’s Minister of Mining, Monica Chang’anamuno at Kamuzu International Airport where she said the forum aims at sharing mining information and expertise which provides an opportunity for Malawi to learn best practices and avoid mistakes.

The Sudanese Mining Minister said African countries need to work together in the utilization of mineral resources and ensure value addition to maximize on wealth and job creation, adding that the forum provides a platform to find ways of collaboration among the countries.

The Minister also welcomed Tanzanian Deputy Minister of Mining, Steven Lemomo Kiruswa, leading a six-member delegation that had arrived earlier.

The two-day event will be opened by President Lazarus Chakwera and is part of the events under the ATM strategy that seeks to promote investments in agriculture, tourism and mining sectors to transform the economy.

