Kawale says Malawi will save $498m from East Bridge fertilizer deal

Minister of Agriculture Sam Dalitso Kawale was dubbed as a future leader of Malawi Congress Party but within a short time after taking over a “cursed” Agriculture ministry his ratings has fast sunk to zero after presiding over “corrupt” a procurement deal similar to the one that brought down Robin Lowe at the same ministry.

Malawians are angry with President Lazarus Chakwera that his appointees are not implementing his vision, policies and directions oftentimes failing to learn from earlier mistakes.

Now, trying to save his job from an angry population, Kawale has disclosed that Malawi stands to save US$498 million from the fertilizer deal the government has signed with a “fake” Romanian company – East Bridge.

Kawale made the sentiments in an interview with Nyasa Times on Saturday evening following public outbursts about the deal with people demanding for his head.

“Kawale is taking Malawians for fools and this falls on President Chakwera himself who appointed him. Malawians will never forget these childish corrupt activities,” said activist Yusuf Banda in Lilongwe.

Apparently, some Malawians have raised concerns with a fertilizer procurement deal that government has secured with East Bridge to supply the inputs.

The company deals in agriculture, real estate, medicine, e-government and renewable energy.

Local weekend newspapers carried the story on their front pages in which concerned Malawians expressed fear that the Malawi Government would lose money to another bogus firm.

But Kawale assured that the government carried due diligence when engaging the Romanian company.

“We cannot make a similar mistake. This is a genuine contract and the government will save US$498 million, which will be invested in other equally important projects across the country,” said the minister in a brief interview.

He described the commodity exchange deal as a great opportunity for Malawi to save foreign exchange and improve balance of payments.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times understands that East Bridge has established a special company in Malawi called East Bridge Commodities and Logistics to demonstrate its seriousness and commitment to the deal it has signed with the Malawi Government.

The Malawian subsidiary, which will create 500 jobs, has been set to fast track the delivery of the 600,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer.

