Lawyer Kanyenda to contest at DPP convention: Gangata eyes Youth Director post

Controversial private practice lawyer David Kanyenda has expressed his interest to contest as deputy legal affairs director during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention slated for Comesa Hall in Blantyre this weekend while Lilongwe based youthful business mogul Alfred Gangata has confirmed his interest to vie for the position of National Youth Director .

Kanyenda , who was arrested recently for a misappropriating a client’s funds, has released posters announcing his candidature.

He was also apprehended on allegations of swindling about K5.8 million out of a Blantyre-based client Wisted Chaweka. He was later released after paying back the money.

The legal practitioner received the money in 2014 on behalf of his client as compensation for a 2013 road accident he was involved in.

Meanwhle, Alfred Gangata, who is proprietor and managing director for Masters Group says he is interested in serving President Peter Mutharika and the youth in the governing party, having played a huge role in helping the country’s youth achieve their dreams.

The youthful entrepreneur has been sponsoring Masters Security Football Club of Lilongwe, which became the first newly promoted side from a regional league to Super League to take part in Confederation of African Football (Caf) competition. The team took part in the 2018 edition of the Caf Cup Winners Cup.

Gangata also came to the rescue of Southern Region Football League by offering a one-year sponsorship for the league after it lost sponsorship from Arkay Plastics.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times ahead of the convention, Gangata said he would like to continue with his dream of helping the youth realize their potential while at the same time serving President Mutharika, whom he said inspired him with his great vision of empowering young people.

“I have worked with the youth for a good number of years and as a youth myself I have been greatly inspired and impressed with the great vision the State President and DPP leader has had for the country’s youth through establishment of community colleges and other initiatives.

“This is the way to go and I want to help the President with his vision with whatever means I have,” said Gangata.

