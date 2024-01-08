Lilongwe City Council sleeps as locals construct houses at Area 25 cemetery: Chiefs furious

Some chiefs from Area 25 in Lilongwe have demanded the arrest of some people that are constructing in Kabwabwa Cemetery which serves the whole area.

The chiefs that have stormed the City Assembly in the city say it is unheard of that construction be allowed in a graveyard, especially where issues of security breakdown and violating it is more concerned.

The chiefs have accused the city council of negligence on the issue, despite that Area 25 is vast and still growing, but the graveyard is being reduced in size.

Meanwhile, the authorities have assured that appropriate action will be taken on anyone

constructing in the graveyard once a court injunction the developers sought is vacated.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!