Lilongwe Mayor Bikoko weds his long time fiance Christie

May 20, 2018 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

As the world turned its attention to the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Britain, locally in the capital city, Lilongwe Mayor Councilor Desmond Bikoko on Saturday  tied the knot.

Bikoko seals it with a kill: just married

Signing the wedding certificate

Newly married the Bikoko family

Bikoko walked down the aisle at a colourful ceremony which took place at African Bible College in the Capital City Lilongwe where he married his long time fiance  groom Christie Kang’ombe from the Village Headman Kahumbe in the area of Traditional Authority Masasa in Ntcheu.

The Mayor comes from Mamu Village T/A Malemia in Zomba.
Speaking to reporter  who camd to witness the ceremony, Bikoko and Christie did not hide their happiness.
“I am very happy that the day that we have been waiting is finally here, where I and and my long time fiance have made it as a family,” said Bikoko.
Christie could also not hide her joy, saying he is happy with the wedding.
The reception took place at BICC.
Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera , Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa attended the ceremony together with diginitarirs.
