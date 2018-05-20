Lilongwe Mayor Bikoko weds his long time fiance Christie

As the world turned its attention to the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Britain, locally in the capital city, Lilongwe Mayor Councilor Desmond Bikoko on Saturday tied the knot.

Bikoko walked down the aisle at a colourful ceremony which took place at African Bible College in the Capital City Lilongwe where he married his long time fiance groom Christie Kang’ombe from the Village Headman Kahumbe in the area of Traditional Authority Masasa in Ntcheu.

The Mayor comes from Mamu Village T/A Malemia in Zomba.

Speaking to reporter who camd to witness the ceremony, Bikoko and Christie did not hide their happiness.

“I am very happy that the day that we have been waiting is finally here, where I and and my long time fiance have made it as a family,” said Bikoko.

Christie could also not hide her joy, saying he is happy with the wedding.

The reception took place at BICC.

Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera , Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa attended the ceremony together with diginitarirs.

