LWB, G4S partners in tree planting at Kauma WasteWater Treatment Plant to improve air quality

In an effort to improve air quality, Lilongwe Water Board a utility service provider responsible for quality water and sanitation services has partnered with G4 Security to plant 2000 trees at Kauma WasteWater Treatment Plant.

G4S donated 5000 seedlings to the utility company to be planted during this year’s tree planting season of which part of them are planted at the Treatment Plant.

LWB WasteWater Treatment Manager Phyllis Mkwezalamba said planting of trees is very important where wastewater treatment is concerned because they are a lot of gases that are emitted within the treatment plant.

“Planting of trees act as a natural barrier to those around the plant so that they get fresh and natural air,” he said.

Mkwezalamba further said the emissions that are produced are reduced by planting of more trees.

He bemoaned rainfall challenge saying if the country continues not to receive enough rainfall then they will embark on watering the plants to makesure there is survival of at least 80 percent.

G4S National Account Manager, Bridgette Sinthampi said they have partnered with board as part of their social corporate responsibility initiative as they are giving back to the people through environmental conservation.

“We want to ensure that we are rehabilitating the environment to make the area a happy place for the people to live,” she said.

Sinthampi believed that the trees planted will survive as they are drought resistant.

However, part of the tree seedling donation will promote catchment promotion, reduce environmental degradation as well as protect water sources.

