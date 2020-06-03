Macelba drops new music video ‘Chisankho’

Local hip-hop artist Macelba, real name Smart Mazaka Banda, has released much awaited video titled ‘Chisankho.’

The concept of the music video talks about love but taken from the political events that have been happening in the country although its not a political song.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Macelba said the music video was released on Monday, 1 June.

“It’s a love song taken from the political events that have been happening in the country but its not a political song, just the concept is taken from there. I am spreading the message of commitment among lovers that come rain or sunshine l will always love you,” said Macelba.

Meanwhile, Macelba has promised his fans more shows after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I promise my fans the Chisankho tour across the country where we will do a launch but thats when DVD we are working on is done,” he said.

The video also features award winning musicians like Lulu and Saint.

The music video which was shot in Lilongwe at Gateway Mall, the Magistrate court in Area 3 and at inside Blockbuster is currently trending YouTube and Whatsapp following its release on Monday.

Football player Mark Fodya, a big fan of Macelba and has watched the video said that it is of high quality and it has shown maturity from the artists.

“The music video Chisankho of Macelba is on point and the concept of the video is mature, this shows that Macelba has grown up musically,” said Fodya,who plays for Silver Strikers FC.

