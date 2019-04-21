Macra surrenders cars to DPP for elections campaign

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) in blatant abuse of public resources has surrendered eight vehicles to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for its election campaign.

Nyasa Times can reveal that Macra has given DPP gurus three KIA Sportage vehicles

The broadcasting regulators also surrendered two Toyota Prados one of which registration number BU 127 which was given to Minister of Information Henry Mussa and the other one was given to DPP director of elections Ben Malunga Phiri for campaign purposes.

The broadcasting regulators also gave out a Toyota cruiser which is being used by a senior DPP youth cadet Nelson Amusi.

A Toyota Hilux BU 962 grey in colour is seen in Area 25, Lilongwe being used by an aide to Ben Phiri.

Another vehicle BU 131 black in colour is also used by a senior party official.

The revelation comes at a time when UTM president Saulos Chilima has said some parastatals including Macra, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) are funding DPP campaign.

The DPP has changed the original registration numbers of the vehicles.

Chilima, who is also the country’s Vice-President but quit DPP last June to launch his presidential bid, warned controlling officers at the State institutions to should brace themselves to account for the funds in the event of a shift of power after the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Hw warned everyone who is involvedthat once there is a change of government, “ those bosses will be held personally liable.”

